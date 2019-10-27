(LEAD) S. Korean golfer walks away with 'good memory' after beating friend in LPGA playoff
(ATTN: FIXES details in 3rd to last para)
By Yoo Jee-ho
BUSAN, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Golf can be cruel sometimes, especially when you have to try to beat your close friend to win a tournament.
And after South Korean Jang Ha-na knocked off her Korean-American friend Danielle Kang in a playoff to the LPGA's BMW Ladies Championship title on Sunday, all she could do was to share a heartfelt embrace.
"In situations like that, there's really not much you can tell your opponent, other than, 'You played great. See you next time,'" Jang said after earning her fifth career LPGA title at LPGA International Busan in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. "With Danielle today, I didn't need to say anything to her. I just gave her a hug."
The two 27-year-old golfers go back some 15 years. Jang used to play on the U.S. tour full time before returning to the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour in the spring of 2017 to spend more time with her parents, but the two have stayed in touch. Earlier in the week, Kang said the two text each other all the time and quipped, "She just told me that she doesn't want me to FaceTime her at three in the morning."
Jang said she was able to put her friendship with Kang aside once she entered the sudden-death playoff. They were tied at 19-under 269 after 72 holes, and Jang beat Kang with a birdie at the third playoff hole, the par-4 10th.
"When the playoff began, Danielle felt to me like a rival, rather than a close friend," Jang said. "I wouldn't say I felt sorry that I beat her. I'm just happy that we created a good memory."
Jang started the final round in second place, one stroke behind co-leaders Lee Seung-yeon and Lee So-mi. The two KLPGA rookies faltered down the stretch while Kang, who was one shot back of her friend after 54 holes, and Jang climbed up the leaderboard.
Kang poured in eight birdies for a 64, and Jang had an eagle at the par-5 11th as part of her 65. Jang also made some decisive par putts on the back nine, including one at the par-3 16th after missing the green with her tee shot.
"After making that eagle at the 11th, I felt like the momentum was on my side," Jang said. "And saving par on the 16th was also huge."
Jang played with a stress fracture in her right foot this week. The injury forced her out of some KLPGA tournaments recently, but Jang said she has learned to play through pains.
She has an important decision to make in the next month or so. By winning the BMW Ladies Championship, Jang, a nonmember, will be eligible to regain her LPGA card. She can join the tour immediately for the remainder of this season, or she can jump in at the start of the 2020 season.
When asked of the possibility earlier in the week, Jang said she won't return to the U.S. even if she won the tournament, because she wants to be with her aging parents.
But on Sunday, Jang changed the tune slightly, saying, "It's something I have to discuss with my family. My mother isn't quite well. I'll take my time before making this decision."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
5
S. Korea, China hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
1
Moon's approval rating rebounds after Cho Kuk resigns: Realmeter
-
2
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
3
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
4
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
5
Defectors send leaflets to N.K. criticizing Pyongyang over World Cup qualifier
-
1
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
2
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military
-
3
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
4
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
5
New Zealand's newest naval ship christened in S. Korea