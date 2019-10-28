Korean-language dailies

-- U.S. says IS leader al-Baghdadi is dead (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Strange reforms by 2 large parties scoffing at personnel overhaul ahead of general elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- N. Korea's Kim Yong-chol reappears, threatens exchange of fire at any moment (Donga llbo)

-- Anxious N. Korea makes ultimatum to U.S., warning of exchange of fire at any moment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Trump says IS leader al-Baghdadi was killed in U.S. operation (Segye Times)

-- Trump says IS leader was killed in U.S. attack (Chosun Ilbo)

-- IS leader al-Baghdadi is dead (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- N.K. says U.S. is mistaken if it 'is of the idea of passing off in peace end of this year, by exploiting close personal relations between leaders' (Hankyoreh)

-- U.S. presses S. Korea to review ending of GSOMIA ahead of its expiration (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Trump says IS leader al-Baghdadi was killed in U.S. operation (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Renault Samsung facing 'production cliff' plans 2nd round of reorganization (Korea Economic Daily)

