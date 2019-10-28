Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:05 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 28.

Korean-language dailies
-- U.S. says IS leader al-Baghdadi is dead (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Strange reforms by 2 large parties scoffing at personnel overhaul ahead of general elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- N. Korea's Kim Yong-chol reappears, threatens exchange of fire at any moment (Donga llbo)
-- Anxious N. Korea makes ultimatum to U.S., warning of exchange of fire at any moment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Trump says IS leader al-Baghdadi was killed in U.S. operation (Segye Times)
-- Trump says IS leader was killed in U.S. attack (Chosun Ilbo)
-- IS leader al-Baghdadi is dead (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- N.K. says U.S. is mistaken if it 'is of the idea of passing off in peace end of this year, by exploiting close personal relations between leaders' (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. presses S. Korea to review ending of GSOMIA ahead of its expiration (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Trump says IS leader al-Baghdadi was killed in U.S. operation (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Renault Samsung facing 'production cliff' plans 2nd round of reorganization (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Former spymaster warns U.S. (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Anti-corruption body now key political battleground (Korea Herald)
-- U.S. steps up pressure to restore GSOMIA (Korea Times)
