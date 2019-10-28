Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Oct. 28

All Headlines 09:34 October 28, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Press briefing on President Moon's plan to visit Thailand, Chile

-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving ex-justice minister's family

-- Follow-up on N. Korea's demand for removal of S. Korean-built facilities at Mount Kumgang

Economy & Finance

-- Finance minister to attend parliamentary session

-- Gov't to begin autonomous commercial transport services in Sejong

-- Results of pledging conference of U.N. Green Climate Fund
(END)

