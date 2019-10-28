Yonhap news advisory for Monday, Oct. 28
General
-- Press briefing on President Moon's plan to visit Thailand, Chile
-- Follow-up on prosecution's probe into corruption allegations involving ex-justice minister's family
-- Follow-up on N. Korea's demand for removal of S. Korean-built facilities at Mount Kumgang
Economy & Finance
-- Finance minister to attend parliamentary session
-- Gov't to begin autonomous commercial transport services in Sejong
-- Results of pledging conference of U.N. Green Climate Fund
(END)
