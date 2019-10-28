Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:04 October 28, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/09 Sunny 70
Incheon 18/12 Sunny 70
Suwon 17/07 Sunny 60
Cheongju 18/07 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 19/05 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 16/06 Sunny 60
Gangneung 21/09 Cloudy 20
Jeonju 18/07 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 19/07 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/12 Cloudy 30
Daegu 19/06 Cloudy 20
Busan 20/10 Cloudy 20
