Health insurance premiums for regional subscribers to rise in November
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Health insurance premiums for some regional subscribers are expected to go up in November due to the recent rise in real estate prices, the government said Monday.
The adjustment comes as South Korea levies premiums based on an individual's income as well as the value of property a person possesses, the health ministry and the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) said.
The calculations are set to be made next month, which would lead to a hike in premiums for those owning property that rose in value.
For corporate subscribers, wages and comprehensive earnings are tallied when paying for health insurance benefits, but for regional subscribers, additional factors like real estate value and what kind of car people drive are all factored in.
"For many regional subscribers, premiums will be determined by property worth that fluctuates with market trends and other variables such as earnings," a government official who declined to be identified said. He pointed out that for many, premiums may not be affected, while others may see a decline in how much they pay NHIS.
The official did not predict how many people would have to pay more in the coming month.
Of the 7.5 million households that were regional subscribers last year, about a third or 35.2 percent paid more, and 48.3 percent paid the same, with the rest actually paying less than in 2017.
ygong@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
S. Korea, China hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
3
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
4
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
5
Defectors send leaflets to N.K. criticizing Pyongyang over World Cup qualifier
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
3
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Top French envoy calls for firm response to N.K. nuclear, missile activities
-
5
BIGBANG's G-Dragon discharged from military