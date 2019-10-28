Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in presented South Korea's vision Monday for taking the lead in the global artificial intelligence (AI) sector, as his government is striving hard to foster innovative growth in response to the fourth industrial revolution.
Addressing a major tech conference in Seoul, he announced a push for the "AI-government" project based on the country's signature e-government system.
"Artificial intelligence is approaching us as a new civilization beyond the advance of science and technology," Moon said during the DEVIEW 2019 conference held at the COEX convention center in southern Seoul.
DEVIEW, which means developer's view, is South Korea's largest annual forum on software and AI. It provides local startups with opportunities to introduce their new technologies.
Moon said the government will put forward a brand-new "artificial intelligence national strategy" within this year in a bid to become an AI powerhouse, riding on the country's prowess in the ICT field.
Cheong Wa Dae said Moon's announcement in person of the national strategy plan reflects his consistent attention and commitment to the AI industry.
His administration has already earmarked a total of 1.7 trillion won (US$1.4 billion) of budgets next year for data, network and AI sectors, up 50 percent from 2019.
Moon vowed full-scale efforts to create conditions for relevant firms to make "aggressive investment" and "quick profits."
In July, the president met with SoftBank Group Corp. CEO Masayoshi Son at Cheong Wa Dae.
Son advised South Korea to expand investment in AI businesses.
When it comes to what South Korea should focus on, "the first is AI, the second is also AI and the third is AI as well," Son told Moon, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
