The Korea Interbank Offered Rates
All Headlines 11:01 October 28, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.25 1.25
1-M 1.30 1.30
2-M 1.36 1.36
3-M 1.43 1.42
6-M 1.47 1.45
12-M 1.50 1.47
(END)
