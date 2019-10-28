S. Korea doubles contribution to Green Climate Fund to US$200 mln
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and 26 other countries have pledged to provide the Green Climate Fund with US$9.7 billion over the next four years, the fund has said.
South Korea doubled its contribution to $200 million at the fund's first replenishment conference in Paris last week. Asia's fourth-largest economy previously contributed $100 million to the Incheon-based organization.
The fund was launched in 2010 as an operating entity of the financial mechanism of the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. It aims to channel money from advanced countries to developing nations to help them tackle climate change-related problems.
