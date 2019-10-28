Seoul stocks narrow gains Monday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks narrowed their gains late Monday morning after a strong start, but were still mostly in positive terrain amid eased concerns over the trade row between the world's top two economies, the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 7.12 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,084.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Tech shares continued to trade higher, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics moving up 0.79 percent and LG Electronics climbing 0.88 percent. LG Display added 0.36 percent.
Mobile carriers also traded higher, with SK Telecom increasing 0.85 percent and KT rising 0.56 percent.
Top online giant Naver added 0.66 percent, and Samsung SDS, an IT arm of Samsung, rose 1.24 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,169.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
TXT returns with 1st studio album 'The Dream Chapter: Magic'
-
3
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
4
S. Korea, China hold first 'strategic' defense talks in 5 years
-
5
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
S. Korea issues travel warning for Chile
-
3
S. Korea, UNC cooperating closely to narrow 'differences' over rules enforcement for DMZ: minister
-
4
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
5
Defectors send leaflets to N.K. criticizing Pyongyang over World Cup qualifier
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
3
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
4
(Yonhap Interview) Top French envoy calls for firm response to N.K. nuclear, missile activities
-
5
Prosecutors likely to summon ex-Justice Minister Cho Kuk as early as this week