Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul stocks narrow gains Monday morning

All Headlines 11:28 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks narrowed their gains late Monday morning after a strong start, but were still mostly in positive terrain amid eased concerns over the trade row between the world's top two economies, the United States and China.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had risen 7.12 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,084.08 as of 11:20 a.m.

Tech shares continued to trade higher, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics moving up 0.79 percent and LG Electronics climbing 0.88 percent. LG Display added 0.36 percent.

Mobile carriers also traded higher, with SK Telecom increasing 0.85 percent and KT rising 0.56 percent.

Top online giant Naver added 0.66 percent, and Samsung SDS, an IT arm of Samsung, rose 1.24 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,169.05 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.95 won from the previous session's close.

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#stocks-morning
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!