Hyundai Glovis sets up vehicle delivery JV in China

All Headlines 14:47 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday its Chinese unit has set up a joint venture with a Chinese company to expand into China's vehicle delivery markets.

Beijing Glovis and United Logistics formed a 51:49 joint company named Jiangsu Gelian Logistics Co. to win deals to deliver vehicles produced by Chinese and multinational carmakers, the company said in a statement.

"As United Logistics has secured a stable volume of vehicles to be delivered in the Chinese market, the joint business will generate some synergies for Hyundai Glovis," a company spokesman said.

United Logistics delivers vehicles made by local carmakers, such as Geely, Great Wall and Guangzhou Automobile Group, the statement said.

In this photo taken Oct. 25, 2019, and provided by Hyundai Glovis, Hyundai Glovis China Chief Representative Sung Seung-yong (L) and United Logistics Chairman Li Ping pose after signing a deal to set up a vehicle delivery joint venture in Beijing. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

