(LEAD) Hyundai Glovis sets up vehicle delivery JV in China
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, said Monday its Chinese unit has set up a joint venture with a Chinese company to expand into China's vehicle delivery markets.
Beijing Glovis and United Logistics formed a 51:49 joint company named Jiangsu Gelian Logistics Co. to win deals to deliver vehicles produced by Chinese and multinational carmakers, the company said in a statement.
"As United Logistics has secured a stable volume of vehicles to be delivered in the Chinese market, the joint business will generate some synergies for Hyundai Glovis," a company spokesman said.
United Logistics delivers vehicles made by local carmakers, such as Geely, Great Wall and Guangzhou Automobile Group, the statement said.
Hyundai Glovis, which wholly owns Beijing Glovis, didn't provide financial details of the joint company.
