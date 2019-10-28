Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea to begin autonomous bus service in Sejong by 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea said Monday that it will put autonomous buses into commercial service in its administrative hub of Sejong by 2023 as the government seeks to foster future vehicles as a new growth engine.

The government will begin operating a bus with Level 3 autonomous driving technology in a pilot project next month and increase the number to two by December, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

"We are planning to operate eight buses with Level 4 autonomous technology in 2021 and to offer local residents an opportunity to experience the self-driving bus," a ministry official said over the phone.

There are five levels of driving automation defined by the Society of Automotive Engineers International.

A Level 3 car, if fully developed, can change lanes and carry out other autonomous driving functions without intervention by the driver.

At Level 4, a vehicle can drive itself under limited conditions and will not operate if all required conditions are not met. At Level 5, a driverless vehicle can drive under any conditions.

This photo taken on Oct. 28, 2019, and provided by the transport ministry shows a bus with Level 3 autonomous driving technology running on a road in a government-led pilot project in Sejong City, an administrative hub 130 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

