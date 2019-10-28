Finance minister urges lawmakers to OK next year's budget by deadline
SEJONG, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called Monday for lawmakers to approve next year's budget by the deadline of Dec. 2 to help the government quickly spend in 2020 to prop up the slowing economy.
South Korea is seeking a total of 513.5 trillion won (US$438.8 billion) in next year's budget spending, a 9.3 percent hike from 2019.
Citing "grave" economic conditions at home and abroad, Hong said the budget bill must be approved by Dec. 2 because early spending is necessary to help support slowing economic growth.
South Korea's export-reliant economy is grappling with the lengthy trade war between the United States and China and a cyclical downturn in the global chip industry.
The nation's economy grew a less-than-expected 0.4 percent in the third quarter of this year, according to an advance estimate by the Bank of Korea.
The third-quarter estimate marked a slowdown from a revised 1 percent on-quarter expansion in the April-June period.
South Korea's exports sank 11.7 percent in September from a year earlier, extending their slump to a 10th consecutive month.
Outbound shipments reached US$44.7 billion last month, compared with the $50.6 billion tallied a year earlier.
The budget bill is subject to parliamentary approval.
At least 149 out of 297 lawmakers need to be present at the parliament to put a bill to a vote in a plenary session. Of them, a majority of votes, at least 75, is needed to endorse the budget bill, according to the National Assembly's procedures.
The ruling Democratic Party has 128 seats, with the main opposition Liberty Korea Party holding 110 and minor opposition parties and independents accounting for 59.
