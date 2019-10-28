JWPHARMA 28,150 UP 250

LGInt 15,150 DN 50

DongkukStlMill 6,030 UP 100

DB HiTek 17,350 UP 150

Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 DN 400

SBC 16,300 UP 250

CJ 82,300 DN 1,000

TONGYANG 1,500 0

LG Corp. 69,200 UP 400

SsangyongMtr 2,390 UP 60

BoryungPharm 12,750 DN 50

L&L 11,600 0

NamyangDairy 484,500 DN 1,000

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,100 DN 200

HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 DN 1,000

Shinsegae 229,500 DN 7,500

Nongshim 247,000 0

AmoreG 70,100 UP 600

HyundaiMtr 121,500 DN 2,000

HankookShellOil 335,000 DN 500

BukwangPharm 14,400 UP 100

ILJIN MATERIALS 38,400 UP 2,450

TaekwangInd 1,106,000 UP 3,000

SsangyongCement 5,950 0

KAL 25,100 UP 400

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,380 UP 230

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,900 DN 400

ShinhanGroup 43,650 UP 100

HITEJINRO 28,000 DN 250

Yuhan 220,500 DN 2,000

SLCORP 22,150 UP 250

CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 DN 2,000

SK Discovery 22,700 UP 350

LS 48,300 UP 600

GC Corp 117,500 UP 500

GS E&C 30,950 DN 150

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,950 DN 150

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,500 UP 3,500

KPIC 121,000 DN 500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,220 DN 40

(MORE)