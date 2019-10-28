KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
JWPHARMA 28,150 UP 250
LGInt 15,150 DN 50
DongkukStlMill 6,030 UP 100
DB HiTek 17,350 UP 150
Hyundai M&F INS 25,750 DN 400
SBC 16,300 UP 250
CJ 82,300 DN 1,000
TONGYANG 1,500 0
LG Corp. 69,200 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,390 UP 60
BoryungPharm 12,750 DN 50
L&L 11,600 0
NamyangDairy 484,500 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,100 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 33,450 DN 1,000
Shinsegae 229,500 DN 7,500
Nongshim 247,000 0
AmoreG 70,100 UP 600
HyundaiMtr 121,500 DN 2,000
HankookShellOil 335,000 DN 500
BukwangPharm 14,400 UP 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,400 UP 2,450
TaekwangInd 1,106,000 UP 3,000
SsangyongCement 5,950 0
KAL 25,100 UP 400
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,380 UP 230
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 62,900 DN 400
ShinhanGroup 43,650 UP 100
HITEJINRO 28,000 DN 250
Yuhan 220,500 DN 2,000
SLCORP 22,150 UP 250
CJ LOGISTICS 155,500 DN 2,000
SK Discovery 22,700 UP 350
LS 48,300 UP 600
GC Corp 117,500 UP 500
GS E&C 30,950 DN 150
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,950 DN 150
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 229,500 UP 3,500
KPIC 121,000 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,220 DN 40
