KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SKC 44,800 UP 3,700
AK Holdings 31,700 DN 400
LOTTE 37,000 DN 250
GS Retail 39,050 DN 900
DaeduckElec 11,150 DN 100
Ottogi 570,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 21,200 UP 200
DaelimInd 92,500 DN 100
KiaMtr 41,100 DN 550
Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 UP 1,000
DOOSAN 79,200 DN 700
SamsungF&MIns 221,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,250 DN 1,300
Kogas 39,900 DN 300
Hanwha 24,100 UP 50
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 UP100
SK hynix 82,900 0
Youngpoong 645,000 UP 10,000
HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 UP 100
Hyosung 84,300 DN 900
Binggrae 56,800 UP 100
GCH Corp 19,900 DN 150
LotteChilsung 144,500 UP 1,500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 0
POSCO 211,500 DN 1,500
SPC SAMLIP 93,700 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 204,500 UP 3,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 UP 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,250 UP 30
SGBC 39,650 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 51,400 DN 1,000
SamsungElec 51,300 UP 400
NHIS 12,250 DN 50
Daesang 21,750 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,820 UP 220
ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 150
KISWire 22,550 UP 350
LotteFood 433,500 DN 3,500
NEXENTIRE 9,610 UP 70
CHONGKUNDANG 92,400 UP 800
