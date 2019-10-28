SKC 44,800 UP 3,700

AK Holdings 31,700 DN 400

LOTTE 37,000 DN 250

GS Retail 39,050 DN 900

DaeduckElec 11,150 DN 100

Ottogi 570,000 UP 1,000

IlyangPharm 21,200 UP 200

DaelimInd 92,500 DN 100

KiaMtr 41,100 DN 550

Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 UP 1,000

DOOSAN 79,200 DN 700

SamsungF&MIns 221,000 DN 1,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,250 DN 1,300

Kogas 39,900 DN 300

Hanwha 24,100 UP 50

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13750 UP100

SK hynix 82,900 0

Youngpoong 645,000 UP 10,000

HyundaiEng&Const 42,950 UP 100

Hyosung 84,300 DN 900

Binggrae 56,800 UP 100

GCH Corp 19,900 DN 150

LotteChilsung 144,500 UP 1,500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,750 0

POSCO 211,500 DN 1,500

SPC SAMLIP 93,700 UP 100

SAMSUNG SDS 204,500 UP 3,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,600 UP 300

KUMHOTIRE 4,250 UP 30

SGBC 39,650 DN 50

DB INSURANCE 51,400 DN 1,000

SamsungElec 51,300 UP 400

NHIS 12,250 DN 50

Daesang 21,750 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,820 UP 220

ORION Holdings 16,350 DN 150

KISWire 22,550 UP 350

LotteFood 433,500 DN 3,500

NEXENTIRE 9,610 UP 70

CHONGKUNDANG 92,400 UP 800

