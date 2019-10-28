KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KCC 228,500 UP 6,000
MERITZ SECU 4,680 0
HtlShilla 76,200 DN 3,700
Hanmi Science 43,550 DN 1,250
SamsungElecMech 117,000 UP 2,000
Hanssem 64,300 UP 3,700
KSOE 127,500 UP 2,000
Hanwha Chem 17,000 UP 50
OCI 64,700 UP 600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,900 UP 1,750
KorZinc 439,500 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,770 DN 20
SYC 48,600 DN 550
HyundaiMipoDock 45,650 UP 600
IS DONGSEO 31,950 DN 300
S-Oil 104,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 126,000 DN 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 234,000 UP 500
HYUNDAI WIA 49,600 UP 1,950
KumhoPetrochem 70,900 UP 1,800
Mobis 237,000 0
HANWHA AEROSPACE 39,850 UP 200
HDC HOLDINGS 12,150 UP 250
S-1 95,700 UP 600
Hanchem 96,000 UP 900
DWS 34,900 DN 550
UNID 48,600 UP 1,000
KEPCO 25,250 DN 300
SamsungSecu 34,250 0
SKTelecom 237,000 UP 1,500
S&T MOTIV 47,900 UP 350
HyundaiElev 74,100 DN 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,750 UP 50
Hanon Systems 11,950 UP 450
SK 257,000 UP 6,000
DAEKYO 6,210 DN 50
GKL 21,900 DN 250
Handsome 29,600 DN 200
WJ COWAY 89,600 DN 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 DN 1,500
