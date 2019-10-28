Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4

All Headlines 15:40 October 28, 2019

IBK 12,100 DN 600
KorElecTerm 47,550 UP 600
NamhaeChem 8,410 DN 20
DONGSUH 17,700 0
BGF 5,890 DN 30
SamsungEng 16,750 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 97,400 UP 1,900
PanOcean 4,625 UP 70
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 0
CheilWorldwide 26,000 UP 900
KT 26,850 UP 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL181500 UP500
LG Uplus 13,800 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 70,900 DN 300
KT&G 102,000 DN 2,000
DHICO 6,380 DN 10
LG Display 13,800 UP 100
Kangwonland 31,350 UP 200
NAVER 157,000 UP 4,500
Kakao 140,000 0
NCsoft 513,000 DN 10,000
DSME 29,900 DN 100
DSINFRA 6,140 UP 50
DWEC 4,545 DN 10
Donga ST 89,900 DN 100
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,850 DN 250
CJ CheilJedang 230,500 UP 2,000
DongwonF&B 237,500 UP 3,000
KEPCO KPS 33,850 UP 100
LGH&H 1,246,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 302,000 UP 500
KEPCO E&C 20,750 DN 250
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,800 UP 1,300
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,200 UP 500
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,550 DN 950
LGELECTRONICS 68,800 UP 600
Celltrion 201,000 UP 4,000
Huchems 22,550 DN 150
DAEWOONG PHARM 148,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 76,000 0
(MORE)

