KIH 69,900 DN 700

LOTTE Himart 30,450 0

GS 50,800 DN 300

CJ CGV 34,400 DN 100

HYUNDAILIVART 15,100 UP 400

LIG Nex1 34,600 DN 400

FILA KOREA 57,100 DN 200

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 UP 1,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 33,850 DN 1,500

HANWHA LIFE 2,320 DN 5

AMOREPACIFIC 155,500 DN 1,500

LF 19,800 UP 250

FOOSUNG 8,640 DN 20

JW HOLDINGS 6,230 UP 90

SK Innovation 161,000 DN 1,000

POONGSAN 21,700 UP 250

KBFinancialGroup 42,900 UP 100

Hansae 18,450 DN 150

LG HAUSYS 59,800 UP 500

Youngone Corp 36,100 UP 250

KOLON IND 46,250 DN 450

HanmiPharm 328,500 DN 8,500

BNK Financial Group 7,040 DN 110

emart 115,000 DN 500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 00 UP500

KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 DN 100

CUCKOO 104,000 UP 500

COSMAX 70,100 DN 100

MANDO 35,900 UP 950

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 398,000 UP 14,500

INNOCEAN 66,300 UP 1,100

Doosan Bobcat 32,450 UP 250

Netmarble 87,100 DN 400

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S353500 UP500

ORION 104,500 DN 500

BGF Retail 187,500 DN 4,500

SKCHEM 47,450 UP 500

HDC-OP 31,100 UP 400

HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,400 UP 300

WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 400

(END)