KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,900 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 30,450 0
GS 50,800 DN 300
CJ CGV 34,400 DN 100
HYUNDAILIVART 15,100 UP 400
LIG Nex1 34,600 DN 400
FILA KOREA 57,100 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 33,850 DN 1,500
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 DN 5
AMOREPACIFIC 155,500 DN 1,500
LF 19,800 UP 250
FOOSUNG 8,640 DN 20
JW HOLDINGS 6,230 UP 90
SK Innovation 161,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 21,700 UP 250
KBFinancialGroup 42,900 UP 100
Hansae 18,450 DN 150
LG HAUSYS 59,800 UP 500
Youngone Corp 36,100 UP 250
KOLON IND 46,250 DN 450
HanmiPharm 328,500 DN 8,500
BNK Financial Group 7,040 DN 110
emart 115,000 DN 500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY326 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 44,300 DN 100
CUCKOO 104,000 UP 500
COSMAX 70,100 DN 100
MANDO 35,900 UP 950
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 398,000 UP 14,500
INNOCEAN 66,300 UP 1,100
Doosan Bobcat 32,450 UP 250
Netmarble 87,100 DN 400
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S353500 UP500
ORION 104,500 DN 500
BGF Retail 187,500 DN 4,500
SKCHEM 47,450 UP 500
HDC-OP 31,100 UP 400
HYOSUNG HEAVY 30,400 UP 300
WooriFinancialGroup 12,000 DN 400
