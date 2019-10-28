(LEAD) Seoul stocks extend gains for 3rd session on hopes of U.S., China deal
(ATTN: ADDS bond yields at bottom)
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks closed higher for the third session Monday as investors cheered the progress in talks between the United States and China over their protracted trade dispute, analysts said. The Korean won gained against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 5.71 points, or 0.27 percent, to reach 2,093.60. Trading volume was small at 264.5 million shares worth 3.71 trillion won (US$3.17 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 457 to 342.
It marked the first time for the index to close above the 2,090 mark since 2,101.04 posted Sept. 24.
Analysts said Seoul shares gathered ground following reports that Washington and Beijing are moving closer to settling their unprecedented dispute over trade.
"The rising hope over the progress in the trade negotiations between the United States and China is supporting the market," said Lee Won, a researcher at Bookook Securities Co., adding anticipation over a rebound in the chip industry also led to gains among tech firms.
Foreigners were net sellers at 55.8 billion won, while institutions scooped up a net 135.8 billion won. Retail investors sold a net 125.4 billion won.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics gained 0.79 percent to 51,300 won, and LG Electronics added 0.88 percent to 68,800 won.
Top mobile carrier SK Telecom advanced 0.64 percent to 237,000 won after it forged a strategic alliance with Kakao, the country's top mobile messenger operator. Kakao closed flat at 204,500 won.
Pharmaceutical firms were also among winners, with Samsung BioLogics climbing 3.78 percent to 398,000 won and Celltrion adding 2.03 percent to 201,000 won.
Hotel Shilla moved down 4.63 percent to 76,200 won on its weaker-than-expected third quarter performance.
Carmakers closed weaker, with Hyundai Motor falling 1.62 percent, while auto parts affiliate Hyundai Mobis closed flat at 237,000 won. Kia Motors shed 1.32 percent to 41,100 won.
The local currency closed at 1,170.70 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.30 won from the previous session's close.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys gained 8.8 basis points to 1.523 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond rose 9.1 basis points to reach 1.629 percent.
