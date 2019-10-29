Manufacturers' sentiment worsens slightly for Nov.
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean manufacturers' business sentiment worsened slightly for the upcoming month, central bank data showed Tuesday, amid sluggish sales at home and abroad.
The business sentiment index (BSI) of manufacturing companies in South Korea came to 72 for November, down from 73 for October, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
A reading below the benchmark 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.
The index for all industrial sectors came to 72, down from 74 for this month, with the reading for nonmanufacturing firms also slipping 2 points to 72 over the cited period.
The country's manufacturing firms have been struggling with a steady decline in exports, largely caused by the U.S.-China trade conflict and the persistent downturn in the global semiconductor market.
South Korean exports have dropped for 10 consecutive months since December, while shipments of semiconductors, the country's key export item, are said to have plunged more than 40 percent from a year earlier.
The BSI of large companies came to 80 for November, up from 78 for this month, while that of smaller firms further deteriorated from 68 to 65 for the same period.
The index of export companies remained flat at 80 but that of locally focused firms came to 68, down 1 point from a month earlier.
The monthly report is based on a survey of 3,272 local companies, including 1,975 manufacturing firms, conducted Oct. 14-21.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
