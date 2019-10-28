Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Air Busan opens Busan-Kalibo route this week

All Headlines 16:40 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., one of South Korea's six low-cost carriers, said Monday it has opened a Busan-Kalibo route as part of its diversification strategy.

On Sunday, Air Busan began offering four flights a week between the port city of Busan and Kalibo, near the resort island of Boracay in the province of Aklan in the Philippines, using a 195-seat A321-200, the company said in a statement.

Air Busan is the only airline which provides flight services on the Busan-Kalibo route, it said.

The five other South Korean budget carriers are Jin Air Co., Jeju Air Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet and T'way Air Co.

This photo, taken on Oct. 27, 2019 and provided by Air Busan, shows the budget carrier's officials and crew members celebrating the launch of services on the Busan-Kalibo route at Gimhae International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)


(END)

Keywords
#Air Busan-new route
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!