Air Busan opens Busan-Kalibo route this week
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Air Busan Co., one of South Korea's six low-cost carriers, said Monday it has opened a Busan-Kalibo route as part of its diversification strategy.
On Sunday, Air Busan began offering four flights a week between the port city of Busan and Kalibo, near the resort island of Boracay in the province of Aklan in the Philippines, using a 195-seat A321-200, the company said in a statement.
Air Busan is the only airline which provides flight services on the Busan-Kalibo route, it said.
The five other South Korean budget carriers are Jin Air Co., Jeju Air Co., Air Seoul Inc., Eastar Jet and T'way Air Co.
(END)
