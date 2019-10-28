Go to Contents Go to Navigation

GS E&C Q3 net up 22 pct on decreased financial expenses, weak Korean won

All Headlines 16:41 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday its third-quarter net profit has jumped 22.4 percent from a year earlier due to decreased financial expenses and a weak Korean won against the U.S dollar.

Net profit for the July-September period stood at 168 billion won (US$143 million) compared with a profit of 137 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Sales plunged 23.6 percent on-year to 2.44 trillion won in the third quarter due to a slump in its overseas projects, while operating income dropped 19.6 percent to 187.6 billion won over the same period.

The builder said decreased interest payments and a weak Korean won pushed up its net profit in the third quarter. As of the third quarter, the company's debt ratio reached 231.1 percent, compared with 232 percent at end-2018. The won fell to an average of 1,193.24 against the greenback in the third quarter from 1,121.59 a year ago, according to the Bank of Korea.

For the first nine months of the year, GS E&C logged 7.6 trillion won in sales and 585 billion won in operating profit.

GS E&C said it secured 6.6 trillion won worth of new orders through the third quarter, achieving 49 percent of its annual target of 13.4 trillion won.

