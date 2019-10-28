Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service executives
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecutors Monday indicted the heads of Tada, a ride-hailing service, declaring the app-based business illegal.
Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of car-sharing app operator SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, chief executive of its rental car hailing service unit, Value Creators & Company (VCNC), will face a trial without physical detention on charges of running a transportation business without a license, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said. VCNC operates Tada service.
An association of taxi drivers in Seoul filed a complaint against Tada in February.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
Last-place baseball club names new manager
-
3
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
4
N. Korea warns U.S. against ignoring year-end deadline on Trump-Kim friendship
-
5
S. Korea asks N. Korea to hold working-level talks over Mount Kumgang