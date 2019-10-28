Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service executives

18:51 October 28, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean prosecutors Monday indicted the heads of Tada, a ride-hailing service, declaring the app-based business illegal.

Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of car-sharing app operator SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, chief executive of its rental car hailing service unit, Value Creators & Company (VCNC), will face a trial without physical detention on charges of running a transportation business without a license, the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said. VCNC operates Tada service.

An association of taxi drivers in Seoul filed a complaint against Tada in February.

