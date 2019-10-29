Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling, opposition parties step up efforts for next year's parliamentary election (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada CEO Lee Jae-woong (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fight looms over bill to establish anti-corruption body (Donga llbo)
-- Tensions loom over bill to set up anti-corruption body (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada executives (Segye Times)
-- National Assembly speaker may take first step to vote on bill on anti-corruption body (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada CEO Lee Jae-woong (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Prosecutors indict ride-hailing service Tada executives (Hankyoreh)
-- U.S. demands S. Korea dispatch its troops after shifting war-time command role to Seoul (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon urges lawmakers to approve bills on personal data (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Moon pledges more support for AI (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon goes all in on AI for future opportunities (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon vows more support for AI (Korea Herald)
-- South Korea to promote AI sector as core industry (Korea Times)
