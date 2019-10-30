Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 30 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 30.
Korean-language dailies
-- Cracks found on 53 Boeing 737 planes in world (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Temporary workers increase by 870,000, gov't loses to market (Kookmin Daily)
-- 30 more lawmakers mean 70 bln won more of taxpayer money (Donga llbo)
-- Instead of helping 270,000 lenders, new mortgage loans to increase interest expense (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Employment goes wrong way: Regular workers decline, temporary workers surge (Segye Times)
-- 'Nuclear phaseout' KEPCO to scrap 1 tln won worth of electricity bill discount programs (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Plan of 'zero temporary workers' creates 860,000 temporary workers in a year (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Temporary workers surge by 870,000, 500,000 'hidden' temporary workers discovered (Hankyoreh)
-- In rare case, U.S. includes phone talks between U.S., Japanese leaders in S. Korean military's training scenario (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Korea with no innovation, Apple poised to exceed market cap of KOSPI (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Up 870,000, 'income-led growth' increases temporary workers (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- U.S. suggests wider crisis role for Korea (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Top N.K. official accuses U.S. of aggravating tensions on Korean Peninsula (Korea Herald)
-- Government to introduce 'mobile ID cards' (Korea Times)
