Korean-language dailies

-- Cracks found on 53 Boeing 737 planes in world (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Temporary workers increase by 870,000, gov't loses to market (Kookmin Daily)

-- 30 more lawmakers mean 70 bln won more of taxpayer money (Donga llbo)

-- Instead of helping 270,000 lenders, new mortgage loans to increase interest expense (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Employment goes wrong way: Regular workers decline, temporary workers surge (Segye Times)

-- 'Nuclear phaseout' KEPCO to scrap 1 tln won worth of electricity bill discount programs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Plan of 'zero temporary workers' creates 860,000 temporary workers in a year (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Temporary workers surge by 870,000, 500,000 'hidden' temporary workers discovered (Hankyoreh)

-- In rare case, U.S. includes phone talks between U.S., Japanese leaders in S. Korean military's training scenario (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Korea with no innovation, Apple poised to exceed market cap of KOSPI (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Up 870,000, 'income-led growth' increases temporary workers (Korea Economic Daily)

