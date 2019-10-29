(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 29)
Ban on online comments
Kakao announced last week that its comments sections on entertainment news on KakaoTalk and Daum will be disabled temporarily. Kakao, the operator of the major portal Daum, will also discontinue a service to provide keywords related to specific persons by the end of the year. The real-time "hot keywords" function shown in the news tab of KakaoTalk was closed as of 1 p.m. Friday.
The announcement came following the death of South Korean pop star and actress Sulli. She was found dead at her residence Oct. 14 and her apparent suicide was presumed to have been caused by abusive online comments.
Cyber bullying and online defamation have reached a level that harms the health of the public. Kakao deserves praise for taking measures to stamp out unacceptable comments as a company that should assume social responsibility and promote the public interest. It's also encouraging that Kakao has pledged to find ways to improve its platform, including the comments sections on other news stories.
There has been an outpouring of calls to rein in cyber bullying after celebrities took their own lives after suffering abusive online comments. Nonetheless, discontinuing comments sections or requiring people to leave comments under their real names might not be a wise option. It would undermine freedom of expression and disregard the reality that online comments have already become a crucial method of communication. Abolishing online comments sections could result in more losses than gains.
Following Kakao's announcement, public attention is now on Naver, the country's largest portal operator. Naver has been using "artificial intelligence" (AI) to filter out abusive comments, but that's not enough, considering the severity of problems related to online abuse. Naver should do whatever it can to improve its online comments services fundamentally. The government and the National Assembly should also hurry to amend related laws.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
4
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
5
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
3
Comfort woman statue gets settled in Virginia after 3 years in warehouse
-
4
(LEAD) Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project