(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 29)

The real problem comes from the Blue House. In a nationally televised address to the nation, President Moon Jae-in praised his own economic policy for "being more highly appreciated by the rest of the world" and for "improving the quality of jobs and income." How many of us would agree? Our economy is on the verge of entering an unprecedented era of growth rates less than two percent. The growth rate gap between Korea and the rest of the world has widened more than ever. The government's spending to create jobs only increased short-time and part-time jobs for the young and old.