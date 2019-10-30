(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 30)

The government got busy trying to obscure the news -- to the extent that the head of the statistics office demanded reporters at a press briefing not directly compare this year's data with last year's, citing an alteration in the survey method. We wonder why the statistics office presents data that cannot be compared to other times -- as data must. Even if you use the same calculation as last year's, non-full-time workers have increased by at least 360,000 -- more than 10 times last year's increase. Obviously, the government doesn't want to see reality.