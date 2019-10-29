Today in Korean history
Oct. 30
1981 -- A Czech soldier who served as a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission set up under the 1953 Korean Armistice Agreement defects to South Korea across the border at the truce village of Panmunjom. The Czech delegation was staying on the North Korean side of the village that sits in the western section of the Korean border. Czechoslovakia, along with Poland, represented North Korea's interests on the four-nation commission. Switzerland and Sweden represented the American-led U.N. Command.
1993 -- A 7.5-kilometer subway track opens connecting seven stations on Line No. 3 from Yangjae Station to Suseo Station.
1997 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Cambodia at the ambassador level.
1999 -- A fire sweeps through a beer hall in the western city of Incheon, killing 56 people, mostly high-school girls. The students had rented the venue for a party.
2002 -- The T-50 Golden Eagle, the first indigenous supersonic aircraft developed by Korea Aerospace Industries and U.S.-based Lockheed Martin, successfully completes its maiden flight.
2018 -- The Supreme Court orders Japanese steelmaker Nippon Steel to pay 100 million won (US$86,000) each to four South Koreans in compensation for wartime forced labor and unpaid work during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report