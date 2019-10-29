U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun is expected to be nominated as the No. 2 State Department official this week, according to a news report Monday.
Biegun, who has served in his current role since August 2018, is likely to be tapped by President Donald Trump as early as this week to be deputy secretary of state, the Associated Press reported, citing two U.S. government officials.
The envoy will replace John Sullivan, who has been picked to be the next U.S. ambassador to Russia.
Biegun's potential nomination comes amid an impasse in negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang on dismantling the regime's nuclear weapons program.
The former Ford Motor Co. executive last met with his North Korean counterpart early this month in Sweden, but the talks broke down after the two sides failed to bridge their gaps on U.S. demands for North Korea's denuclearization and the North's demands for sanctions relief and other concessions.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
Son Heung-min nominated for 2019 Ballon d'Or
-
4
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
5
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
3
Comfort woman statue gets settled in Virginia after 3 years in warehouse
-
4
(LEAD) Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
-
5
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project