Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 29
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.
General
-- Follow-up on S. Korea's dialogue proposal to N. Korea
-- BTS' Seoul concert
-- Follow-up on probe into corruption allegations involving ex-justice minister's family
Economy & Finance
-- Head of Statistics Korea to hold briefing on nonregular employees
-- Yonhap interview with CJ Logistics executive in charge of overseas business
-- Earnings results of Samsung SDI and Hyundai Steel
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
2
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(LEAD) Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
-
5
Comfort woman statue gets settled in Virginia after 3 years in warehouse