Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Oct. 29

All Headlines 08:42 October 29, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Follow-up on S. Korea's dialogue proposal to N. Korea

-- BTS' Seoul concert

-- Follow-up on probe into corruption allegations involving ex-justice minister's family

Economy & Finance

-- Head of Statistics Korea to hold briefing on nonregular employees

-- Yonhap interview with CJ Logistics executive in charge of overseas business

-- Earnings results of Samsung SDI and Hyundai Steel
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!