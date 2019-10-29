Kia, GS Caltex join hands on EV charging services
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. and GS Caltex Corp. said Tuesday they have joined hands to offer better electric vehicle (EV) charging services.
Under a bilateral memorandum of understanding, Kia and GS Caltex will collaborate on developing EV charging technologies and services.
Kia, South Korea's No. 2 carmaker and part of Hyundai Motor Group, produces EV models like the Niro EV and Soul EV. GS Caltex, the country's second-largest refiner, currently offers fast-charging EV services at 23 of its gas stations.
The latest partnership includes installing a simple payment system in GS Caltex's EV chargers and developing customer services from charging to maintenance.
The two companies said their cooperation will lead to the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the country.
South Korea has been pushing to promote the use of eco-friendly vehicles that do not emit the greenhouse gases largely responsible for global warming.
