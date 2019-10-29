Parliamentary leader to refer prosecution reform bills to plenary session on Dec. 3
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang will refer key prosecution reform bills placed on a fast track to a plenary session set for Dec. 3, parliamentary spokesperson Han Min-soo said Tuesday, as the rival parties have locked horns over the bills.
Earlier in the day, Moon notified the legislation and judiciary committee of the decision.
The bills include proposals to set up an independent unit to probe corruption allegations involving high-ranking public officials and to give more investigative authority to police. They were placed on the fast track in late April, along with an election reform bill.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(LEAD) Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
-
5
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward