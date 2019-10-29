Number of temporary workers rise 13.1 pct in 2019
SEJONG, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- The number of temporary workers in South Korea rose 13.1 percent on-year this year, with the percentage of such employment also rising, government data showed Tuesday.
A total of 7.48 million workers were nonregular workers, part-timers or outsourced laborers as of August 2019, up about 870,000 from a year ago, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
They accounted for 36.4 percent of the country's 20.55 million salaried employees.
In 2018, temporary workers accounted for 33 percent of the nation's 20.04 million salaried employees, according to the data.
The 2019 data also showed that of the nonregular workers, 3.35 million were men, accounting for 44.9 percent, while 4.12 million were women.
Some 47 percent of the nonregular workers were in their 50s and 60s, the data showed.
Their average monthly salary for temporary workers was 1.72 million won (US$1,471), up 85,000 won, or 5.2 percent, from a year earlier, compared to 3.16 million won -- a 5.2 percent, or 156,000 won, rise -- for regular workers, according to the data.
