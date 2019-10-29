Moon to visit his ailing mother in Busan
All Headlines 11:30 October 29, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will visit his mother, who's in critical condition, in Busan on Tuesday, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
The 92-year-old has been suffering a chronic illness and is currently hospitalized in Busan.
Moon plans to head to the southern port city, his hometown, in the afternoon, according to the official.
Moon last visited the Busan hospital on Saturday.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
LPGA Commissioner Whan: 'women's golf is borderless'
-
4
(URGENT) 6 Russian military aircraft enter KADIZ on Tuesday
-
5
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
(LEAD) Moon declares S. Korea's AI-gov't vision, with 'AI national strategy' in the making
-
5
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward