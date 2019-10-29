Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon to visit his ailing mother in Busan

All Headlines 11:30 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in will visit his mother, who's in critical condition, in Busan on Tuesday, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.

The 92-year-old has been suffering a chronic illness and is currently hospitalized in Busan.

Moon plans to head to the southern port city, his hometown, in the afternoon, according to the official.

Moon last visited the Busan hospital on Saturday.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!