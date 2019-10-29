Seoul stocks narrow gains Tuesday morning
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks traded higher late Tuesday morning, boosted by a Wall Street rally and hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.59 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,095.19 as of 11:20 a.m.
The index got off to a strong start after a Wall Street rally on better-than-expected earnings by major companies, but it erased some of the gains in late morning trades due to a sell-off by foreign investors.
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he expected to sign a significant part of the trade deal with China, but did not elaborate on the schedule.
Tech shares were mixed. Market kingpin Samsung Electronics edged down 0.39 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix climbed 0.72 percent. Naver, the nation's top portal operator, shed 2.87 percent.
Auto shares were up. Leading automaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.82 percent, and its sister company Kia Motors advanced 3.28 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,167.4 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.3 won from the previous session's close.
