Woori Financial posts net 534 bln-won profit in Q3
All Headlines 14:28 October 29, 2019
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Woori Financial Group, a major South Korean banking group, said Tuesday its net profit came to 534.1 billion won (US$458.3 million) in the third quarter.
Its sales came to some 7.3 trillion won in the three months that ended Sept. 30, with its operating profit coming to 659.3 billion won.
The group did not provide comparable figures from the same period last year, citing its transformation into a holding company at the start of this year.
(END)
