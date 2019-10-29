KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
NEXENTIRE 9,460 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 92,000 DN 400
TaekwangInd 1,093,000 DN 13,000
BukwangPharm 14,450 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,150 DN 250
KISWire 22,250 DN 300
LotteFood 432,500 DN 1,000
KCC 227,500 DN 1,000
AmoreG 71,700 UP 1,600
HyundaiMtr 122,500 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 333,500 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 63,000 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 44,000 UP 350
Donga Socio Holdings 85,700 0
HITEJINRO 27,700 DN 300
Yuhan 220,500 0
SLCORP 22,200 UP 50
SK hynix 83,000 UP 100
Youngpoong 625,000 DN 20,000
CJ LOGISTICS 153,500 DN 2,000
DOOSAN 79,500 UP 300
DaelimInd 91,400 DN 1,100
HyundaiEng&Const 43,600 UP 650
KiaMtr 42,700 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13550 DN200
GC Corp 117,000 DN 500
GS E&C 30,550 DN 400
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,850 DN 100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 228,000 DN 1,500
KPIC 120,500 DN 500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,200 DN 20
SKC 44,250 DN 550
AK Holdings 31,850 UP 150
LOTTE 37,000 0
GS Retail 38,800 DN 250
Ottogi 564,000 DN 6,000
IlyangPharm 21,000 DN 200
DaeduckElec 10,700 DN 450
SamsungF&MIns 221,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,700 UP 1,450
(MORE)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
5
K-pop boy band WINNER seeks major change in style with new hip-hop album
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report