KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Kogas 39,700 DN 200
Hanwha 23,800 DN 300
DB HiTek 17,100 DN 250
CJ 82,800 UP 500
JWPHARMA 28,250 UP 100
LGInt 15,800 UP 650
DongkukStlMill 6,070 UP 40
SBC 16,100 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 26,250 UP 500
TONGYANG 1,480 DN 20
Daesang 21,550 DN 200
SKNetworks 5,810 DN 10
ORION Holdings 16,000 DN 350
SsangyongCement 5,940 DN 10
KAL 24,800 DN 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,320 DN 60
LG Corp. 69,500 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 2,330 DN 60
BoryungPharm 12,850 UP 100
L&L 11,900 UP 300
NamyangDairy 480,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,550 UP 450
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,950 DN 500
Shinsegae 233,500 UP 4,000
Nongshim 242,500 DN 4,500
SGBC 38,450 DN 1,200
Hyosung 84,500 UP 200
Binggrae 56,000 DN 800
GCH Corp 20,000 UP 100
LotteChilsung 148,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 DN 300
POSCO 212,000 UP 500
SPC SAMLIP 92,000 DN 1,700
SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 DN 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,000 DN 600
KUMHOTIRE 4,275 UP 25
DB INSURANCE 51,800 UP 400
SamsungElec 51,100 DN 200
NHIS 12,200 DN 50
SK Discovery 22,850 UP 150
