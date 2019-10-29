LS 50,000 UP 1,700

MERITZ SECU 4,645 DN 35

HtlShilla 75,100 DN 1,100

Hanmi Science 44,000 UP 450

SamsungElecMech 117,000 0

Hanssem 62,700 DN 1,600

KSOE 128,000 UP 500

Hanwha Chem 16,850 DN 150

OCI 63,700 DN 1,000

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,450 DN 450

KorZinc 439,000 DN 500

SamsungHvyInd 7,700 DN 70

SYC 48,300 DN 300

HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 DN 650

IS DONGSEO 32,100 UP 150

S-Oil 102,000 DN 2,000

LG Innotek 126,500 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,000 DN 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 50,100 UP 500

KumhoPetrochem 71,400 UP 500

Mobis 237,500 UP 500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,950 DN 900

HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 50

S-1 94,800 DN 900

Hanchem 94,700 DN 1,300

DWS 34,950 UP 50

UNID 47,950 DN 650

KEPCO 25,100 DN 150

SamsungSecu 34,100 DN 150

SKTelecom 235,000 DN 2,000

S&T MOTIV 48,000 UP 100

HyundaiElev 75,900 UP 1,800

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,850 UP 100

Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 50

SK 257,000 0

DAEKYO 6,290 UP 80

GKL 21,900 0

Handsome 29,800 UP 200

WJ COWAY 90,300 UP 700

LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 UP 1,500

(MORE)