KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 October 29, 2019

LS 50,000 UP 1,700
MERITZ SECU 4,645 DN 35
HtlShilla 75,100 DN 1,100
Hanmi Science 44,000 UP 450
SamsungElecMech 117,000 0
Hanssem 62,700 DN 1,600
KSOE 128,000 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 16,850 DN 150
OCI 63,700 DN 1,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,450 DN 450
KorZinc 439,000 DN 500
SamsungHvyInd 7,700 DN 70
SYC 48,300 DN 300
HyundaiMipoDock 45,000 DN 650
IS DONGSEO 32,100 UP 150
S-Oil 102,000 DN 2,000
LG Innotek 126,500 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 233,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 50,100 UP 500
KumhoPetrochem 71,400 UP 500
Mobis 237,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 38,950 DN 900
HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 50
S-1 94,800 DN 900
Hanchem 94,700 DN 1,300
DWS 34,950 UP 50
UNID 47,950 DN 650
KEPCO 25,100 DN 150
SamsungSecu 34,100 DN 150
SKTelecom 235,000 DN 2,000
S&T MOTIV 48,000 UP 100
HyundaiElev 75,900 UP 1,800
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,850 UP 100
Hanon Systems 12,000 UP 50
SK 257,000 0
DAEKYO 6,290 UP 80
GKL 21,900 0
Handsome 29,800 UP 200
WJ COWAY 90,300 UP 700
LOTTE SHOPPING 127,000 UP 1,500
(MORE)

