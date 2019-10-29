KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,050 DN 50
KorElecTerm 46,800 DN 750
NamhaeChem 8,440 UP 30
DONGSUH 17,600 DN 100
BGF 5,810 DN 80
SamsungEng 16,800 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 98,500 UP 1,100
PanOcean 4,570 DN 55
SAMSUNG CARD 33,950 DN 150
CheilWorldwide 25,700 DN 300
KT 26,750 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL189500 UP8000
LG Uplus 13,800 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,200 UP 1,300
KT&G 101,500 DN 500
DHICO 6,240 DN 140
LG Display 13,700 DN 100
Kangwonland 31,650 UP 300
NAVER 153,000 DN 4,000
Kakao 139,500 DN 500
NCsoft 513,000 0
DSME 29,400 DN 500
DSINFRA 6,070 DN 70
DWEC 4,475 DN 70
Donga ST 90,100 UP 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 226,500 DN 4,000
DongwonF&B 233,500 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 33,500 DN 350
LGH&H 1,224,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 300,000 DN 2,000
KEPCO E&C 20,750 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,300 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,150 DN 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,600 UP 50
LGELECTRONICS 69,000 UP 200
Celltrion 205,500 UP 4,500
Huchems 22,350 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 149,000 UP 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,800 DN 200
(MORE)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
5
K-pop boy band WINNER seeks major change in style with new hip-hop album
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report