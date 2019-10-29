KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 69,300 DN 600
LOTTE Himart 30,000 DN 450
GS 50,500 DN 300
CJ CGV 34,200 DN 200
HYUNDAILIVART 14,450 DN 650
LIG Nex1 34,200 DN 400
FILA KOREA 57,400 UP 300
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 0
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,450 UP 600
HANWHA LIFE 2,320 0
AMOREPACIFIC 161,000 UP 5,500
LF 19,400 DN 400
FOOSUNG 8,560 DN 80
JW HOLDINGS 6,220 DN 10
SK Innovation 162,500 UP 1,500
POONGSAN 21,650 DN 50
KBFinancialGroup 42,600 DN 300
Hansae 18,550 UP 100
LG HAUSYS 59,700 DN 100
Youngone Corp 35,500 DN 600
KOLON IND 47,500 UP 1,250
HanmiPharm 335,000 UP 6,500
BNK Financial Group 7,010 DN 30
emart 115,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY325 50 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 45,050 UP 750
CUCKOO 102,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 71,700 UP 1,600
MANDO 35,950 UP 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 400,500 UP 2,500
INNOCEAN 65,400 DN 900
Doosan Bobcat 32,050 DN 400
Netmarble 86,400 DN 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S352000 DN1500
ORION 104,000 DN 500
BGF Retail 185,000 DN 2,500
SKCHEM 47,700 UP 250
HDC-OP 30,850 DN 250
HYOSUNG HEAVY 29,800 DN 600
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 100
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
New nat'l women's football coach wants to create 'good learning environment'
-
4
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
5
K-pop boy band WINNER seeks major change in style with new hip-hop album
-
1
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
2
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
3
40 pct of Koreans think new law reduced workplace harassment: survey
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
5
U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report