Nearly 70 pct of Americans support peace agreement with N. Korea: poll

All Headlines 16:01 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Nearly 70 percent of Americans support negotiating a peace agreement with North Korea that would formally put an end to the Korean war, a recent survey showed on Tuesday.

The poll of 1,009 people by the U.S.-based think tank Data for Progress showed that 67 percent favored concluding a peace treaty with the communist nation, with 29 percent of them saying they "strongly support" such a deal.

Republicans showed stronger support at 76 percent than Democrats at 63 percent.

The survey is based on interviews with self-identified registered voters in the U.S and was conducted by the London-based research data group YouGov last month.

At their first summit in Singapore last year, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed to work toward building a lasting peace regime. But negotiations have stalled since the breakdown of the Hanoi summit in February and working-level talks in Stockholm early this month.

