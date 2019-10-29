N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea rejected South Korea's offer for working-level talks about the fate of a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang, insisting on discussing the matter in writing, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
Saying that it is "unnecessary" to hold such a face-to-face meeting, the North insisted on discussing the removal of South Korea-built facilities at the mountain on its east coast through the exchange of documents as it earlier proposed, according to the ministry.
On Monday, South Korea proposed holding working-level talks with North Korea at a "convenient" time, three days after Pyongyang asked Seoul to come and remove its facilities at the mountain as it seeks to build an international tourist zone of its own there. The North said that details could be discussed through the exchange of documents.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
