(LEAD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Kang Han-ok, mother of President Moon Jae-in, died Tuesday at the age of 92, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
Kang died at a hospital in Busan, the president's hometown located some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after reportedly suffering from an illness for a long time. She had been in critical condition in recent days, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Earlier Tuesday, the president visited her at the hospital right after attending a conference of Saemaeul Undong, or new community movement, leaders in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.
Kang is survived by Moon and another son, as well as three daughters.
A family funeral at a local Catholic church is planned, with a private three-day mourning period expected, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.
