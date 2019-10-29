Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) Moon's mother dies from chronic illness at age 92

All Headlines 19:20 October 29, 2019

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with announcement of her death)

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Kang Han-ok, mother of President Moon Jae-in, died Tuesday at the age of 92, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Kang died at a hospital in Busan, the president's hometown located some 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul, after reportedly suffering from an illness for a long time. She had been in critical condition in recent days, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

Earlier Tuesday, the president visited her at the hospital right after attending a conference of Saemaeul Undong, or new community movement, leaders in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

Kang is survived by Moon and another son, as well as three daughters.

A family funeral at a local Catholic church is planned, with a private three-day mourning period expected, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!