Taxi drivers call on ride-hailing service Tada to cease operations
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- A taxi industry body urged Tada, a ride-hailing service, to terminate its business on Tuesday, a day after prosecutors indicted the company's heads on charges of running a transportation business without a license and declared the app-based business illegal.
In a joint press conference with independent lawmaker Kim Kyung-jin, Kook Chul-hee, chief of the Seoul Private Taxi Association, said "the prosecution's indictment brought the illegality of these taxi operators to light."
Kim and Kook also asked the government to suspend Tada's operation, which it claims has made a mockery of law and order, saying it would be dereliction of the government's duty if it did not do so.
On Monday, prosecutors said Lee Jae-woong, chief executive of car-sharing app operator SoCar, and Park Jae-uk, chief executive of its rental car hailing service unit, Value Creators & Co. (VCNC), will face trial without physical detention. VCNC operates Tada service.
The taxi drivers association filed a complaint against the two businessmen in February.
Tada was launched in October 2018 and has rapidly grown to become Korea's leading ride-offering service. It operates mostly in the Seoul metropolitan area.
Taxi drivers claim that Tada threatens their livelihood and violates transportation law that forbids rented vehicles from offering rides in exchange for money.
Tada argues its business is within legal boundaries based on a written exception that specifically allows rented vans - or vans with 11 to 15 seats - to be offered with drivers.
namsh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) U.S., N. Korea could hold more working-level talks this year: think tank
-
3
(LEAD) S. Korea, Spain to deepen ties on tourism, construction in third nations
-
4
K-pop boy band WINNER seeks major change in style with new hip-hop album
-
5
(3rd LD) Wife of ex-justice minister arrested after 2-month probe
-
1
BTS nominated in 3 categories for 2019 American Music Awards
-
2
(LEAD) Moon hints at new approach to restart Mount Kumgang tour program
-
3
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
4
S. Korea strongly advises people not to use flavored e-cigarettes over health risks
-
5
S. Korea, Russia to hold military meeting, discuss hotline establishment
-
1
U.S. vice naval chief calls N. Korean SLBM 'game changer': report
-
2
Two U.S. B-52 bombers fly over East Sea: aviation tracker
-
3
N. Korea's No. 2 urges U.S. to drop hostile policy to move nuclear talks forward
-
4
U.S. envoy for N.K. expected to be named No. 2 State Dept. official: report
-
5
U.S. suggests expanding crisis concept in alliance manual to include own contingencies: sources