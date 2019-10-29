Hyundai, Israeli firm sign MOU for business opportunities
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has partnered with Israeli logistics firm Taavura Holdings Ltd. to explore business opportunities in Israel.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed on Monday in Israel, Hyundai Motor said it expects to invest in Israeli startups with innovative technologies in smart mobility, transportation, logistics and energy and find business opportunities.
In June, Hyundai Motor said it will invest in Israeli technology startup MDGo to develop vehicles that automatically call an ambulance in the case of car accidents. The value of the deal was not given.
MDGo has developed a new technology that automatically notifies dispatchers of car accidents and calls for an ambulance.
A vehicle with the technology also automatically reports the exact location as well as the specifics of driver and passenger injuries.
