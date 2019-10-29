S. Korean Bond Yields on Oct. 29, 2019
All Headlines 16:46 October 29, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.360 1.369 -0.9
3-year TB 1.499 1.523 -2.4
10-year TB 1.777 1.765 +1.2
2-year MSB 1.469 1.497 -2.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.994 2.018 -2.4
91-day CD 1.440 1.440 --
(END)
