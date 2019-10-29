N. Korea to skip regional women's football tournament in S. Korea
SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has informed South Korea it will not send its women's national football team to a regional tournament to take place south of the border in December.
Seoul's Korea Football Association (KFA) said its North Korean counterpart recently notified the KFA that it will not enter the women's competition at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship, scheduled to run from Dec. 10-17 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The KFA added that it was trying to determine the exact reasons behind the withdrawal.
The biennial competition was supposed to pit the two Koreas against China and Japan in a round-robin format. North Korea won the past three women's E-1 titles, including one in Seoul in 2013 when the event was called the EAFF Women's East Asian Cup.
Chinese Taipei, which finished second to China in the qualification round, will likely take North Korea's spot, according to the KFA.
The men's tournament in Busan will feature South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong. Their matches will be held from Dec. 10-18.
The women's E-1 championship would have been a prelude ahead of the all-Korea clash in an Olympic qualifying tournament south of the border next February.
The southern island of Jeju will host Group A matches in the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with South Korea, North Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar in action from Feb. 3-9.
A KFA official said North Korea will likely play in the Olympic qualifying tournament, given its relative importance compared to the EAFF competition.
The decision to skip the E-1 Football Championship comes just a couple of weeks after North Korea hosted South Korea in Pyongyang for a men's FIFA World Cup qualifying match without spectators or media.
In the leadup to the much-anticipated match, North Korea stonewalled Seoul's repeated calls for talks on itinerary and other administrative matters. Pyongyang declined to authorize trips by any South Korean nationals other than the players and their support staffers, and there was no live broadcast of the match.
