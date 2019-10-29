Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea to skip regional women's football tournament in S. Korea

All Headlines 17:04 October 29, 2019

SEOUL, Oct. 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has informed South Korea it will not send its women's national football team to a regional tournament to take place south of the border in December.

Seoul's Korea Football Association (KFA) said its North Korean counterpart recently notified the KFA that it will not enter the women's competition at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship, scheduled to run from Dec. 10-17 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The KFA added that it was trying to determine the exact reasons behind the withdrawal.

In this file photo from July 27, 2013, members of the South Korean and North Korean women's national football teams pose for group photos during the medal ceremony at Jamsil Olympic Stadium in Seoul, after North Korea won the East Asian Football Federation Women's East Asian Cup and South Korea finished in third place. (Yonhap)

The biennial competition was supposed to pit the two Koreas against China and Japan in a round-robin format. North Korea won the past three women's E-1 titles, including one in Seoul in 2013 when the event was called the EAFF Women's East Asian Cup.

Chinese Taipei, which finished second to China in the qualification round, will likely take North Korea's spot, according to the KFA.

The men's tournament in Busan will feature South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong. Their matches will be held from Dec. 10-18.

The women's E-1 championship would have been a prelude ahead of the all-Korea clash in an Olympic qualifying tournament south of the border next February.

The southern island of Jeju will host Group A matches in the third round of the Asian qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with South Korea, North Korea, Vietnam and Myanmar in action from Feb. 3-9.

A KFA official said North Korea will likely play in the Olympic qualifying tournament, given its relative importance compared to the EAFF competition.

In this file photo from Dec. 15, 2017, North Korean players and coaches celebrate their title at the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship during the medal ceremony at Soga Sports Park in Chiba, Japan. (Yonhap)

The decision to skip the E-1 Football Championship comes just a couple of weeks after North Korea hosted South Korea in Pyongyang for a men's FIFA World Cup qualifying match without spectators or media.

In the leadup to the much-anticipated match, North Korea stonewalled Seoul's repeated calls for talks on itinerary and other administrative matters. Pyongyang declined to authorize trips by any South Korean nationals other than the players and their support staffers, and there was no live broadcast of the match.

