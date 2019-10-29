(LEAD) N. Korea to skip regional women's football tournament in S. Korea

According to the Korea Football Association (KFA) in Seoul, North Korea informed the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) in September that it will not enter the women's competition at the 2019 EAFF E-1 Football Championship, scheduled to run from Dec. 10-17 in Busan, 450 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The KFA said it reaffirmed North Korea's decision not to participate during the South Korean men's team's visit to Pyongyang for a World Cup qualifying match two weeks ago. The EAFF finalized North Korea's absence at its executive meeting on Monday. The KFA added that it was trying to determine the exact reasons behind the withdrawal.

